It's all consuming.
Subscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

This $45 Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt Maker Will Make Your Kitchen "The Good Place"

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
kinja dealsdealsamazon dealscuisinart deals
769
Save
Cuisinart 2-Quart Automatic Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet, and Ice Cream Maker | $45 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Cuisinart 2-Quart Automatic Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet, and Ice Cream Maker | $45 | Amazon

Make your own yogurt, sorbet, or ice cream with this awesome $45 Cuisinart unit. This 2-quart machine comes in a very classy silver/stainless steel finish so it’d pretty much fit in with any kitchen decor.

Advertisement

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular model and it comes at a very good time. My freezer can’t possibly make room for all of the ice cream I want, but it’d be cool to make my own—with the added bonus of controlling every ingredient I consume.

The real question is: What ice cream/froyo flavor to try first?

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory. Author of "Unlocking the Gold Box: A Dealmaster’s Guide to Saving Money on Amazon."

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Monday's Best Deals: Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt Maker, Kyoku Butcher Knife, Netgear Orbi, Xbox One S, and More.

KitchenAid's $8 Cookware Set Might Transform You Into Wolfgang Puck

The Xbox One S Digital Edition Is Currently Cheaper Than It Was on Black Friday

Save 50% On A Versatile, LED Floor Lamp