Photo: Amazon

There are a few USB-C Power Delivery battery packs on the market, but this $45 one from iClever (with promo code PDCHARGER) is one of the most affordable we’ve seen to date. In addition to serving as a standard USB battery pack for your phones and tablets, its 30W USB-C port can charge a laptop or Nintendo Switch as well.



That USB-C port also works as a high-speed input, allowing you to recharge the battery quickly. Unlike competing products from Anker though, it doesn’t include a USB-C wall charger in the box. Luckily, this one is on sale for just $13 with promo code 30WCHAR2, also a great deal.