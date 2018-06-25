Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, and today, you can get a panning, tilting, and motion tracking 1080p model for $41 with code 2V3O5G4V.



Yi now offers an online cloud DVR service that will store seven days of motion detection footage (six second clips when it detects movement) for free, or more footage if you pay. That said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card. The camera also has two-way intercom and live broadcast built in, so you can check in on your house any time you want.

We posted a similar product for $40 recently, but this model is able to scan a room and automatically follow moving subjects, without any manual input.