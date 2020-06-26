It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsMobile Devices

This 400GB MicroSD Card Can Hold All Your Switch Games, and It's Down to $75 Right Now

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsNewegg Deals
248
Save
Sandisk 400GB microSD Card | $75 | Newegg
Sandisk 400GB microSD Card | $75 | Newegg
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Sandisk 400GB microSD Card | $75 | Newegg

Getting a Nintendo Switch has been tough the last few months, but if you’ve been able to get your hands on one, you’ll want to make sure you have plenty of room to store games. There’s no shortage of microSD cards to choose from, but this Sandisk 400 GB microSD Card strikes a pretty great balance between price and storage capacity, since it’s down to $75 on Newegg right now. With that out of the way, you’ll be able to grab as many games as you please without worrying you’ll hit your limit.

Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Here Are the Best Charcoal Grills You Can Buy Right Now

It’s Time for a Novelty Apron Renaissance

All Guys Should Have These Staple Items and They're Still on Sale for Big Style Week

Practice Your Putting Before You Embarrass Yourself on the Course With PutterBall