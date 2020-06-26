This 400GB MicroSD Card Can Hold All Your Switch Games, and It's Down to $75 Right Now

Sandisk 400 GB microSD Card Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Getting a Nintendo Switch has been tough the last few months, but if you’ve been able to get y our hands on one, you’ll want to make sure you have plenty of room to store games. There’s no shortage of microSD cards to choose from, but this Sandisk 400 GB microSD Card strikes a pretty great balance between price and storage capacity, since it’s down to $75 on Newegg right now. With that out of the way, you’ll be able to grab as many games as you please without worrying you’ll hit your limit.