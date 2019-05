Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

You can still get a 512GB microSD card for $100, and that’s still a hell of a deal. But if you don’t need quite that much space, this 400GB card from SanDisk is actually cheaper on a per-gigabyte basis today.



Marked down to an all-time low $62, it’ll hold a boatload of Nintendo Switch games, 4K footage, apps, and anything else you need to store on it. Ah...the future.