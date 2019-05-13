Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you suddenly find yourself in need of extra controllers for your Super Smash Bros. parties (like I do, every other Saturday), PowerA’s Enhanced wireless controller is down to $40 on Amazon right now, an all-time low. It’s laid out exactly like my Pro controller, but with a few twists.



For one, it’s red and features a legendary plumber’s silhouette, but it also has a couple customizable buttons on the grip and uses AA batteries, in lieu of the internal battery of the Pro.

Today’s deal is the lowest price we’ve seen, or about $10 off the going rate.

