Graphic: Shep McAllister

$40 mechanical keyboard deals pop up fairly frequently, but they all use off-brand key switches. This one from Gigabyte though features genuine, best-in-class Cherry MX switches. They’re the Blue variety, which are very satisfying to type on, but also extremely loud and clicky, so make sure your coworkers won’t mind.



Update: The quieter, more gamer-friendly Cherry MX Red model is also on sale for $39.