Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

FABRIQ | $40 | Amazon

Alexa has basically become the operating system of the home, but you don’t actually need to buy an Amazon Echo to get in on the fun. The FABRIQ Bluetooth speaker has the full Alexa experience built in, and you can get it for just $40 today in three different colors, down from its usual $50.

Advertisement

The big downside here is that you have to press a button on FABRIQ to activate Alexa; you can’t wake it with your voice. But considering the Amazon Tap has the same limitation and costs $130, and the comparably priced Amazon Dot has a much quieter speaker, it’s tough to complain.

Perhaps the coolest feature though is the ability to connect up to 10 Fabriq speakers together over Wi-Fi for multi-room streaming, whether you’re playing audio over Bluetooth, or via a built-in Alexa music streaming app. That Sonos-like feature isn’t even available on the $180 Amazon Echo, so it’s a huge selling point.