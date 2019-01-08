Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are $20 bidets, and bidets that cost as much as a mortgage payment, but today’s deal seems to strike a great balance between the two in terms of features, but with a price much closer to the former than the latter.



This model from Superior Bidet has two features that you won’t find on the cheapest alternatives: Dual nozzles for optional feminine cleaning, and adjustable water temperature. To get the latter, you’ll need to run a skinny hose that connects under your bathroom sink to your hot water, but your undercarriage will appreciate the effort, especially this time of year.

Advertisement

It doesn’t have electronic controls or an automatic deodorizer, but for a perfectly reasonable $40, it’s tough to complain. In fact, this is the most affordable bidet we’ve ever seen with hot water support. Just be sure to use code 43OFFSUPBID at checkout to get it for the best price ever.