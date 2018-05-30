Fried foods are delicious. Fried foods will kill you. These are the laws of our cruel existence, and generally-speaking, there’s no avoiding them. But this Black & Decker air fryer uses convection to achieve fried-like crispiness using no oil at all. Are the results as delicious as the real thing? Probably not, but if you believe the reviews, it comes pretty damn close.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
This $51 Air Fryer Uses Convection For Oil-Free Crispiness
Fried foods are delicious. Fried foods will kill you. These are the laws of our cruel existence, and generally-speaking, there’s no avoiding them. But this Black & Decker air fryer uses convection to achieve fried-like crispiness using no oil at all. Are the results as delicious as the real thing? Probably not, but if you believe the reviews, it comes pretty damn close.