Graphic: Shep McAllister

Fried foods are delicious. Fried foods will kill you. These are the laws of our cruel existence, and generally-speaking, there’s no avoiding them. But this Black & Decker air fryer uses convection to achieve fried-like crispiness using no oil at all. Are the results as delicious as the real thing? Probably not, but if you believe the reviews, it comes pretty damn close.

