Tiny kitchens are the worst. There’s no counter space, they typically don’t have dishwashers, and the cabinet space is abysmal. Sadly, if you live in an apartment, especially one in a big city, you’re never going to have the kitchen space that you really need. At least there are clever ways to make up for that.

You can get this Wall Mounted Spice Rack Storage Organizer for $38 on Amazon, making it a couple of bucks less than usual. The four-tier rack can hold up to 36 standard sized spice jars and it comes in four colors: black, copper, gray, and white. You don’t even need to complain about cabinet space to want this spice rack. The chicken wire rack is beautifully designed to have a rustic look, but it doesn’t give off too much of a “farmhouse” vibe. So, you won’t feel like you’re trying to channel your inner Chip and Joanna Gaines.

If you’re always using a variety of spices while you cook, having a mounted spice rack would make your life much easier. You won’t need to go digging around the back of your cabinet to find some paprika. Sadly, this spice rack wouldn’t hold my giant 28 oz. bottle of Adobo.