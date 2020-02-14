This $4 Multi-Tool Is Baby

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Nite Ize DoohicKey Key Keychain Multi-Tool | $4 | Amazon
Here’s your no-brainer, impulse buy of the day: a Nite Ize DoohicKey Key Keychain Multi-Tool will cost you just $4. This is a few cents off the lowest price we’ve ever seen. This multi-tool offers the convenience of a bottle opener, box cutter, 3 wrench sizes, tiny ruler and a flathead screwdriver in one minuscule little package.