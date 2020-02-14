This $4 Multi-Tool Is Baby

Nite Ize DoohicKey Key Keychain Multi-Tool Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Nite Ize DoohicKey Key Keychain Multi-Tool | $4 | Amazon

Here’s your no-brainer, impulse buy of the day: a Nite Ize DoohicKey Key Keychain Multi-Tool will cost you just $4. This is a few cents off the lowest price we’ve ever seen. T his multi- tool offers the convenience of a bottle opener, box cutter, 3 wrench sizes, tiny ruler and a flathead screwdriver in one minuscule little package.