It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsHome Theater

This $398, 55" TV Brings QLED And Apple AirPlay To the Mainstream

Shep McAllister
1.9K
1
Save
Vizio 55" M-Series QLED 4K TV | $398 | Walmart
Graphic: Shep McAllister
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Vizio 55" M-Series QLED 4K TV | $398 | Walmart

Samsung may have popularized quantum dot (QLED) TVs with some of the best color reproduction in the industry, but it’s Vizio that seems poised to take the tech to the masses thanks to its lower price points.

Advertisement

This QLED 55" TV is marked down to an all-time low $398 right now, and includes 10 local dimming zones for blacker blacks, Dolby Vision HDR, and even Apple AirPlay and HomeKit support, no Apple TV required. That’s a very rare feature, especially at this price.

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Last Year's iPad Is Still Great, And a Steal At $299 For 128GB
Add a Bunch of Extra Ethernet Ports to Your Router For $16
This $40 Xbox Controller Also Works With Your Apple Devices

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts