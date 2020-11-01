Vote 2020 graphic
It's all consuming.
This $39 Seat Cover For Your Car Keeps Your Butt Toasty and Massages Your Back

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsauto deals
Snailax Back Massager and Heated Car Seat Cover | $39 | Newegg
Snailax Back Massager and Heated Car Seat Cover | $39 | Newegg

With a deal that is available for today only, you can make it a whole lot easier to get into your car on a cold fall or winter morning— and at a cost far cheaper than installing remote start or some other measures for tackling cold weather auto woes.

This car seat cover has nodes to massage your back and varying heat settings to keep you toasty for only $39 today, a 31% discount over at Newegg. 

Get it while the deal is still good!

TCL - 55" Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV
TCL - 55" Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV

