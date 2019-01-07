Graphic: Shep McAllister

You should have a smoke and carbon monoxide detector on every level of your house, and in every bedroom, and this First Alert combines both into a single product for just $36, the best price since last summer. Do a mental audit of where all of your detectors are, and take advantage of this deal to fill in any gaps.



Most impressively of all, while it’s not truly a “smart” alarm like a Nest Protect, it does connect wirelessly to other First Alert alarms throughout your home to create a safety web. If one alarm goes off, they’ll all go off, and a voice will tell you where the danger lies.