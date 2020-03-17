It's all consuming.
Subscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

This $36 Portable Mini Fridge Holds Drinks, Meds, and More

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAstroAI Deals
569
Save
AstroAI 6-Liter Portable Mini Fridge | $37 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

AstroAI 6-Liter Portable Mini Fridge | $37 | Amazon

Sometimes, you need the power of refrigeration to move with you, and unless you’re willing to shell out thousands on a special truck, this AstroAI mini fridge will have to do. The current $37 price tag is about as cheap as you’ll get one.

Advertisement

It doesn’t seem terribly versatile with a 4-liter capacity, but that’s just enough to hold six 12oz cans or bottles of whatever your palette demands, plus room for medications and other small items. The removable shelf gives you flexibility, and with a 12V car jack, you never have to be without it.

This fridge can cool up to 32 degrees Fahrenheit, but also warms up to 150 degrees, which is perfect for keeping things like baby milk and natural skincare products at optimal temperature.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Best Work Mouse Ever Is Down to Just $76, Right Now

Charge All Your Essentials With a Solar-Powered Generator

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games

Jeans Are $50 All Week Long at Everlane