This $36 Portable Mini Fridge Holds Drinks, Meds, and More

AstroAI 6-Liter Portable Mini Fridge | $37 | Amazon

Sometimes, you need the power of refrigeration to move with you, and unless you’re willing to shell out thousands on a special truck, this AstroAI mini fridge will have to do. The current $37 price tag is about as cheap as you’ll get one.

It doesn’t seem terribly versatile with a 4-liter capacity, but that’s just enough to hold six 12oz cans or bottles of whatever your palette demands, plus room for medications and other small items. The removable shelf gives you flexibility, and with a 12V car jack, you never have to be without it.

This fridge can cool up to 32 degrees Fahrenheit, but also warms up to 150 degrees, which is perfect for keeping things like baby milk and natural skincare products at optimal temperature .