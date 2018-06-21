Refurb 7.2 Channel Yamaha Receiver with Dolby Atmos | $350 | Woot
This refurbished 7.2 channel Yamaha receiver has pretty much everything a home theater buff could want, including Dolby Atmos support and five HDMI inputs (plus two outputs), and Woot’s marked it down to $350 today, one of the best deals we’ve seen on a receiver with Atmos support, which is the future of home theater audio.