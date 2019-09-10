Photo: Amazon

I thought I’d seen it all in the USB battery pack space, but RAVPower went and made something completely new: a battery pack that you can recharge with literally any phone charger you have lying around. Yes, it features USB-C, microUSB, and even Lightning inputs.



The 18W USB-C PD input will be by far the fastest recharge option, but it’s nice to know that any cord you have lying around will be capable of juicing up the battery pack overnight.

That USB-C port is also an 18W output port, which can charge an iPhone from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes with the right cable. You also get two standard USB outputs, one of which features Quick Charge 3.0, all tied to a 20,000mAh battery. The lowkey nicest feature though might be the screen that displays your remaining battery life as an actual percentage, rather than an array of like, three or four dots.

The battery is priced at $50, which isn’t out of line for a USB-C PD battery of this size, but if you clip the $5 coupon and use promo code KINJACBE at checkout, you can get it for just $35.