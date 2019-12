Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Bundle with Philips Hue White 2-pack | $35 | Amazon

An Echo Dot normally costs $50, but that price is for suckers. The Dot itself is frequently on sale, but this bundle with two Philips Hue bulbs is even better. For $35, not only do you get the Dot for cheaper, but you get a couple of white bulbs to add to your smart home for your trouble.