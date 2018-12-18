Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

For some, a humidifier in winter isn’t an option — it’s a necessity. (I swear, every night I forget to turn mine on, I wake up with a scarily dry throat and parched skin.) At $34 with promo code KINJAY77, this TaoTronics Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier is an affordable, yet reliable option for adding some moisture to your air.

It’s ultra quiet and has a very helpful Sleep Mode option for the display, so it won’t disturb your sleep while it does its job. Plus, it’s not mammoth in size, but just big enough to last through the night, and through the day, too, if you’ve got a full tank. Get one — or several — for your home and/or office and finally breathe a big sigh of relief.