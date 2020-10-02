Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know and expect about
the most important election of our lifetime.
It's all consuming.
This 34" Curved Acer Monitor is Ultrawide and Ultra Sharp, Now $59 off

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Acer 34&quot; Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor | $441 | Amazon
If you’ve been curious to see whether the noise about the ultrawide revolution is warranted, today’s a good chance to score a quality monitor on the cheap to decide for yourself. Amazon has a 34" Acer Nitro monitor with all the works for $441 ($59 off). Though the size reads massive on paper, the monitor’s ultrawide aspect ratio gives it a height equivalent to a 27" 16:9 monitor.

With WQHD resolution (3440x1440), you’ll have a sharp picture while gaming, and take it from someone with an LG ultrawide: something like this is a must-have for multitasking work. This one features a 1500R curve with VA panels for superior viewing angles, has AMD FreeSync support, 1ms response time, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR400 support, which won’t blow you away compared to 10-bit HDR, but it’s better than nothing. The monitor also has great color reproduction in general, according to reviews. Amazon has a solid return policy, so give it a fair try before the deal expires.

