It's all consuming.
This $32 LEGO Knight Bus Set Includes a Tiny Shrunken Head

Ana Suarez
LEGO Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Knight Bus | $32 | Amazon
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez
LEGO Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Knight Bus | $32 | Amazon

This bus can. probably take you to the Leaky Cauldron... that’s in London! This LEGO Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Knight Bus kit has one of the best inclusions we’ve ever seen. Of the 403 pieces, one happens to be the Shrunken Head that helps direct the Knight Bus around London. This building set is down $8 and would make a great gift for the Harry Potter lover in your life.

