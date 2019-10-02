This 32" Dell QHD Monitor Is Down to Its Lowest Price Ever

Dell S Series Led-Lit Monitor 32" QHD 2560 X 1440, 60Hz, 99% sRGB, 16: 9, AMD FreeSync Monitor | $180 | Amazon

Right now you can pick up this Dell 32" monitor for just $180. That’s a terrific deal when you consider everything it offers.

This 2560 X 1440 monitor refreshes at 60hz and 99% sRGB, which is awesome for editing photos and videos. And while it’s not necessarily a gaming monitor, it has AMD FreeSync which can help minimizes lag and prevent image tearing.

(Also, it’d be perfect to pair with a cheap Nintendo Switch dock for some desktop gaming. Especially since we now know Overwatch tops out at 30 frames-per-second.)

This type of monitor enables you to have a ton of windows open at the same time without the unsightly gap in between like you’d find in dual monitor setups.

Make sure to pick yours up early, I doubt this deal will stay discounted for long.