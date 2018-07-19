This tiny desktop punches above its weight with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, all for $310, if you don’t mind a refurb. At this size, it would be an ideal home theater PC or closet-based Plex server, and with these specs, you could even do some light gaming on it. Just note that this price is only available today, or until sold out.
This $310 Mini Desktop Would Be a Great Home Server or HTPC
