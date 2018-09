Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.





Photo: Amazon

When it comes to lifting a 6,000 pound car off the ground, you’d really rather be safe than sorry. This affordable Powerbuilt bottle jack has a jack stand and a locking safety bar built in, so once it’s up, you can be sure that it stays up. $31 is an all-time low, and a great deal if you have a garage.