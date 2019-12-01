This $300 Switch Bundle Comes With Mario + Rabbids, and Starlink: Battle For Atlas For Free

Nintendo - Switch 32GB Console + Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle & Starlink: Battle for Atlas | $300 | Best Buy



Nintendo Switch bundles are more often judged by what they come with than their price. Which makes this bundle from Best Buy a looker. For $300—the normal price for a Switch—you get the console, plus Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and Starlink: Battle for Atlas for free. Both are engaging games, the latter of which might kickstart a Skylanders collectible addiction, but at least you can save on your collection’s down payment up front.