If you want to get started with <Mark Zuckerberg voice> smokin’ some meats, an electric pellet grill is one of the easiest ways to get delicious, consistent results.



Traeger is the best-known brand in the space, but many of our readers have suggested looking into other brands, which often offer similar quality at a lower price. This model from Green Mountain is marked down to an all-time low $300 today, while it’s pretty small at just 219 square inches, it can run off both a regular AC outlet and a 12V car power outlet, making it perfect for tailgating and car camping. It even has Wi-Fi built in so you can control the temperature from your phone.