Acer Aspire 3, 15.6" Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5 2500U, 8GB DDR4 and 1TB HDD) | $300 | Walmart

For the user who only uses their laptop for browsing the web, Netflix and occasionally retweeting the Kardashians, this 15" Acer Aspire 3 is a solid laptop and quite a deal to boot. This $300 laptop packs some pretty mediocre specs (AMD Ryzen 5 2500U, 8GB DDR4 and 1TB HDD) but if you swap in an SSD, this laptop can sing.

So if you’re looking to pick up a laptop for the non-techy person in your life (or want to do some early back-to-school shopping) this is the one to buy.