This $30 Streets of Rage 4 Keychain Comes With an Entire Game

Streets of Rage 4 (Nintendo Switch) | $30 | Amazon
Wow! As a keychain collector for many years, deals like this come far and few. My collection tends to be in the lower tier, spending only a few bucks on a keychain. This one may be a bit pricier, but what’s cool is it comes with the entire game Streets of Rage 4 for Nintendo Switch. This hand drawn retro beat’ em up’s slick style is a pretty neat adaptation of the keychain. I can’t wait to explore the expansive lore behind this thing I carry on my car fob.
