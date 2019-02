Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

It’s been awhile since I’ve been in a Nerf gun fight, but I’m pretty sure none of the guns I’ve used have shot at 100 feet per second. Look at this thing in action! Holy shit! The Nerf Rival Hera MXVII is cheaper than ever at $30, but wear safety glasses, please.