Photo: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

For just $30 (compared to the $69 Apple would charge), this 61W USB-C charger from RAVPower will charge your laptop (and anything smaller than a laptop) just as quickly as Apple’s 13" MacBook Pro charger.

And oh yeah, it also has a bonus USB charging port so you can plug your phone in too. It’ll sap a little bit of wattage from the USB-C port, but you could still comfortably charge almost any two devices at once with this thing. Today’s price is $6 less than usual, no promo code required.