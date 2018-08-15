Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you travel with any regularity, this versatile little gadget may just be your new best friend. They call it the RAVPower FileHub Plus, but that name doesn’t do it justice, because it’s really three gadgets in one:



Travel Router: Turn any ethernet jack you find into a Wi-Fi hotspot, which can still come in handy at certain hotels and conventions.

Turn any ethernet jack you find into a Wi-Fi hotspot, which can still come in handy at certain hotels and conventions. 6,000mAh USB Battery Pack: Keep your phone and tablet charged during a long day away from any power outlets.

Keep your phone and tablet charged during a long day away from any power outlets. File Hub: Transfer files and wirelessly stream content from an SD card, hard drive, or flash drive to all of your devices. Imagine loading a cheap SD card up with movies for a long trip, instead of, say, buying a more expensive iPad with extra local storage.

Get it for $30 today with promo code 43G2U2FD.