It's all consuming.
This $3 Ramen Card Game Is Almost As Cheap As Real Ramen

Eric Ravenscraft
Ramen Fury | $3 | Amazon
Ramen Fury | $3 | Amazon

Collecting tabletop games can become an expensive hobby. Fortunately, even if you’re living on the ramen diet to get by, you can feed your hunger for gaming with Ramen Fury for a measly $3.

Ramen Fury, from Mixlore, is a card game where you and up to four of your friends try to build the perfect bowl of ramen with all your favorite ingredients. You can even sabotage other players’ bowls by tossing in spicy peppers (hardly a punishment) or steal ingredients. The entire game comes in an entirely on-brand foil package. It’s just like being back in college.

