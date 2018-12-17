Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

The 374-piece LEGO Creator Modular Winter Vacation Set required feats of engineering I highly respect. I don’t have a builder’s mind, so the fact that an engineer somewhere was able to come up with not one, but three scenes that are creatable with this single set is amazing to me.

Almost equally amazing is the fact that Target has it for just $20 today, and you can still get it here in time for Christmas without paying for upgraded shipping. That makes it a solid option for procrastinators doing last-minute shopping, and really for anybody else interested in owning or gifting LEGO.

Advertisement

In case you’re curious (but not curious enough to read the product page), the three builds are a cabin with a rooftop ski slope, a bobsleigh track, and Yeti Surprise,” which is in fact not a strange Arctic casserole but a depiction of two minifigs’ encounter with Bigfoot.

