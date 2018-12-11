Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

This beautiful 65-inch OLED Sony 4K TV is down to $3,000 at Walmart. And if you’re a fan of deep blacks and impressive contrast, pay attention.

As you’d expect from any high-end TV, you’ll get a 4K panel with Dolby Vision HDR. But OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. With Android TV with Google Assistant smarts built-in, there’s no need to buy an additional streaming box.

Advertisement

At $3,000, it’s not impulse buy. But it’s the best price we’ve seen on this set, and for those who choose to invest, it’d be money well spent.