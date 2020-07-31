This 2TB Bad Boy Can Fit So Many Gigs in It, and It's $15 off Right Now

Seagate 2TB External USB Hard Drive Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Seagate 2TB External USB Hard Drive | $58 | B&H Photo

If you’re prone to hitting “Remind me later” every time your computer tells you it’s ready for some updates, you might be just as likely to neglect backing up your devices. Sure, it spares you the trouble of having to pay for storage or fret about another thing to tinker with, but losing all your data is significantly less fun than it sounds. You could back up to a service like Backblaze or iCloud, but even then, having a local backup is handy in case one or the other fails. Hard drives aren’t great for storing things like photos and videos or apps and games—they tend to run slower—but they’ll do just fine for holding old all your backup files. Right now, Seagate’s 2TB external drive is down to $58 at B&H Photo, which should be plenty to keep your backups current. Keep in mind, though, that it’s a USB 3.0 drive, so you’ll need an adapter if all your ports are USB-C.