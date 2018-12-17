Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

It might look like a run of the mill USB battery pack, but EnergyFlux’s Enduro pulls double duty as an electric hand warmer. Its 7800mAh of power can recharge your phone a couple of times, or heat the exterior up to 109 degrees for about seven hours, depending on how cold it is outside.



At just $27 (after clipping the 10% coupon), it beats buying a bunch of those chemical hand warmers that can only be used once, and would make a great last minute gift for anyone living in a cold climate.