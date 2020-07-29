It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Expand Your Gaming or Work Station With a Quality 27" Acer Monitor, Just $150

Quentyn Kennemer
Acer 27" 1080p 1ms 75Hz Gaming Monitor | $150 | Newegg
Acer 27" 1080p 1ms 75Hz Gaming Monitor | $150 | Newegg
Acer 27" 1080p 1ms 75Hz Gaming Monitor | $150 | Newegg

Newegg offers a 27" 1080p monitor by Acer featuring 1ms response time, 75h refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync. Those are specs gamers can appreciate, but this monitor is well-suited for any task, especially now that you can get it for only $150.

You’ll have your choice of VGA, HDMI and DisPlay port connections, and you probably won’t be impressed by the built-in speakers, but they’re there if you need them. This model has an interesting x-shaped tilt-adjustable stand that should look sleek on a desktop, though you have VESA holes on the back if you prefer mounting. It’s also ideal for multi-monitor setups considering the razor-thin borders. This sale lasts through Monday.

Quentyn Kennemer

