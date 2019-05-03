Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Imagine the perfect gaming monitor. You’d probably want something with a super fast refresh rate, large screen, anti-tearing software and one that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. Imagine if I told you, you can get one with 2560 x 1440 (QHD) resolution for under $300.

Now, if I said it was a monitor from a brand I’ve never heard of. Would you care? The answer is, sort of, yes.

And while I can’t wholeheartedly endorse this monitor, I’ve got to say it’s at least worth a look. It checks off all of the boxes you’d want from a gaming monitor and pretty darn cheap for what it’s offering.

If you’re feeling adventurous and want to skip Asus/Samsung gaming monitors, definitely check this one out. Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page to save the extra $15.