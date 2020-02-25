It's all consuming.
This $26 Surge Protector Includes a USB-C Power Built-In

Tercius
230
Anker PowerPort Strip PD 3 with 6ft Long Extension Cord | $26 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Anker PowerPort Strip PD 3 with 6ft Long Extension Cord | $26 | Amazon

If tasked to design the perfect power strip, I’d want to include: a flat plug, surge protection, a nice clean design (nice enough to keep on a desk,) and, of course, a USB-C port. Luckily for me, Anker already made that power strip. The Anker PowerPort Strip PD 3 features nearly everything you’d ever want for a power strip and, right now, it’s down to just $26. No coupon necessary.

But if you’re looking for a larger surge protector with more outlets, consider this one with double the number of AC plugs. If you clip the coupon on the page, the price drops to just $40. It, too, has a built-in USB-C port and two standard USB ports.

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

