This 2500A Jump Starter by DBPOWER has a 26,800mAh Battery and USB-C, Down to $60

Quentyn Kennemer
Kinja Deals
DBPOWER 2500A Jump Starter | $60 | Amazon | Use code KCRQRCLS
If you haven’t already secured a portable jump starter for your car, this deal on a 2500A DBPOWER unit may force your hand. Normally $70, you can chop $15 off the price tag with promo code KCRQRCLS. It’s a powerful starter that shocks any engine up to 8L/6.5L gas/diesel. For convenience, it packs a massive 21,8000mAh battery to help charge your devices, and thanks to a 5V/3A USB-C port, it does it at breakneck speed.

