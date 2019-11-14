This $250 ASUS Laptop Punches Above Its Weight

It's all consuming.
Tercius
ASUS VivoBook 15.6" Laptop | $250 | Walmart
For the user who only uses their laptop for browsing the web, Netflix and email, this 15.6” ASUS VivoBook is a solid laptop and quite a deal to boot.

It boasts a ton of screen real estate for such a thin and light laptop. And for a $250 laptop, it packs some pretty decent specs for the price: AMD Ryzen 3 3200U, 4GB DDR4 RAM and 128GB SSD. The amount of RAM here is pretty disconcerting to be quite honest, but it does have a RAM slot you can upgrade with.

If you want a solid workhorse and have a pretty restrictive budget, this deal is hard to beat even with Black Friday on the horizon. Get yours before it sells out.

