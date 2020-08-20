It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
TechAudio

This $25 Sony Portable Bluetooth Speaker Is Ready for Your Next Outdoor Adventure

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBest Buy Deals
118
Save
Sony SRS-XB01 Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $25 | Best Buy
Sony SRS-XB01 Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $25 | Best Buy
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Sony SRS-XB01 Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $25 | Best Buy

With social distancing still in effect and outdoor dining underway still I’ve seen a ton of people and establishments with Bluetooth speakers. I’ve personally enjoyed that one of my local spots hung speakers under the TVs they’ve pushed to the windows that you can connect Tunity with to listen to the game you’re looking at. Brilliant! Take $10 off this colorful little Sony Bluetooth speaker today to enhance your next social distanced hang or outdoor chill.

Advertisement

It comes in four colors but I think the blue is rather fetching. It’s splash-proof so beach days and poolside lounges are totally fine. You’ll get up to six hours of playtime off of one charge and it’s got some killer bass for such a compact speaker. Pair it easily with your phone and you can even accept calls with its built-in mic.

This item ships for free.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Samsonite Andante 2 22" Wheeled Duffel Bag
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

If You’re Going to Be Stuck Inside All Summer, Why Not Read Some Weird Comics?

Add 1TB of Super Fast Storage to Your PC With a Team Group NVME SSD Down to $97, Today Only

Protect Yourself and Others From COVID-19 With 20% off KN95 Masks [Exclusive]

Thursday's Deals of the Day: Sony Bluetooth Speaker, Crash Team Racing Switch Controller, Shark UpLight Vacuum, KN95 Masks, Satisfyer Pro 2, and More