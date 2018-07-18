Yunmai’s smart bathroom scale is one of the most popular scales on Amazon, and at $25 with promo code DEALYM98, it’s also one of the cheapest smart scales we’ve ever seen. Just pair the scale with your phone over Bluetooth, and the scale can sync your stats to Apple HealthKit, Google Fit, and even the Fitbit app.
This $25 Scale Syncs to Apple HealthKit, Google Fit, and Fitbit
