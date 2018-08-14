Philips Norelco Bodygroom 3100 | $25 | Amazon
Photo: Amazon

The Philips Norelco Bodygroom 3100 is a great tool for getting rid of all the hair below your head, and Amazon’s shorn the price down to $25 in today’s Amazon Gold Box. This particular Bodygroom even includes an extra long handle attachment to help it reach your back, so you won’t have to ask a friend for help.