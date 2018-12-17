It’s all fun and anticipation now, but we both know that the doldrums of winter break are going to hit hard somewhere around December 27. There are only so many movies and supervised activities you can be expected to produce, so once you’ve burned through those, it’s time to bring out this National Geographic Mega Gemstone Dig Kit.
Kids can excavate the 15 specimens including pyrite, amethyst, quartz, and obsidian, and they should be able to do so quietly and without much parental involvement. (I know you love spending time with your offspring, but I also know that your job doesn’t hit pause just because school is out.)
At the very least, this set will buy you some time free from the refrain of “I’m bored.” And if it’s a hit, you may have sparked a new hobby and inspired your child to start a collection of shiny and interesting
rocks minerals.