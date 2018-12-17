Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

It’s all fun and anticipation now, but we both know that the doldrums of winter break are going to hit hard somewhere around December 27. There are only so many movies and supervised activities you can be expected to produce, so once you’ve burned through those, it’s time to bring out this National Geographic Mega Gemstone Dig Kit.

Kids can excavate the 15 specimens including pyrite, amethyst, quartz, and obsidian, and they should be able to do so quietly and without much parental involvement. (I know you love spending time with your offspring, but I also know that your job doesn’t hit pause just because school is out.)



