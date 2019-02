Photo: Amazon

$24 would be a terrific price for any 46W USB-C Power Delivery wall charger, but it’s particularly enticing for this one, which includes a second USB charging port for your phone as well. Depending on what you bring with you, this could potentially be the only travel charger you need for your phone, tablet, laptop, and Nintendo Switch. Just use promo code IX4QKCI2 at checkout to get the deal.