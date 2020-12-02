It's all consuming.
This 24" 1080p Dell Monitor Is Completely Unremarkable, and You Know What? For $100, That's Okay

Gabe Carey
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Sometimes you just need a basic ass monitor, something that gets the job done as you’re working from home, and doesn’t hurt your wallet in the process. The Dell 24 Monitor is a no-frills 1080p IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It has one port for HDMI and one for VGA. Its contrast ratio, 1000:1, is described as “typical” on the Dell website. It’s everything someone who doesn’t really care what monitor they use could ever dream of and more. There’s no HDR, no 4K, no swivel, no oversized panel, no bells and whistles to consider and think to yourself: Do I really need this?

The Dell 24 monitor is perfectly fine for number crunching, writing, casual gaming—whatever it is you spend your time on, unless it’s serious design or photo work, or like, professional esports, this display will probably suffice. And it’s $100, so who cares.

