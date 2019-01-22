Photo: Amazon

You know those fancy Bluetooth earbuds you love using so much? Surprise: they won’t work with your Nintendo Switch, or the seatback TV screen on a plane, or even your TV. But for just $23 (with promo code 493GG6KN), you can plug this Bluetooth dongle into any headphone jack, and connect to it with your favorite wireless headphones for wireless listening. It even has AptX codex support for lower latency, and can transmit to two pairs of headphones simultaneously for shared listening.



It also works as a Bluetooth receiver, so you can plug it into an old stereo system or car, and broadcast music from your phone over Bluetooth to speakers that otherwise wouldn’t be compatible.