This $22 RGB Gaming Keyboard Is Rife With Macros and Media Controls

Quentyn Kennemer
Accusor Advanced Gaming Keyboard | $22 | SideDeal

While I’m partial to mechanical keyboards for gaming, a cheap membrane keyboard with this many features is still worth a quick crook and turn of the neck. Just $22 at SideDeal, this Accusor board features three-color RGB (red, blue, violet), six programmable macro buttons, nine multimedia functions, plus all the other boring keys you’ve come to know and love (and abuse, if you’re as heavy-handed as I am).

There’s even more, like three onboard profiles with a selector to allow on-the-fly switching, plus automatic game-specific profile loading if all of the above wasn’t enough convenience for you.

