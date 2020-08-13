This $22 RGB Gaming Keyboard Is Rife With Macros and Media Controls

Accusor Advanced Gaming Keyboard Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Accusor Advanced Gaming Keyboard | $22 | SideDeal



While I’m partial to mechanical keyboards for gaming, a cheap membrane keyboard with this many features is still worth a quick crook and turn of the neck. Just $22 at SideDeal, this Accusor board features three-color RGB (red, blue, violet), six programmable macro buttons, nine multimedia functions , plus all the other boring keys you’ve come to know and love (and abuse, if you’re as heavy-handed as I am).

Advertisement

There’s even more, like three onboard profiles with a selector to allow on-the-fly switching, plus automatic game-specific profile loading if all of the above wasn’t enough convenience for you.